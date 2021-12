GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)-The increase in violent crime in Green Bay has the police department looking at ways to fill vacant positions that have opened due to personnel changes. "This year, the retirements we're seeing are coming out of our Patrol ranks and our Detective ranks," said Captain Ben Allen.

Allen, speaking with WFRV's Eric Richards, says those ranks are very important to crime prevention and investigations. "Even with them leaving, very senior Detectives, who've been in our community, when they walk out the door, they take their knowledge and experience with them," said Allen.