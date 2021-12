GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- The holidays are upon us, which means colder weather and usually a few more people at your local bar. The Tavern League of Brown County wants to make sure you feel welcome, even if you're planning not to drink.

"There's a lot of taverns and establishments that welcome people that choose not to drink," said Tavern League President and Richard Craniums bar owner Don Mjelde.