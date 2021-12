Anywhere from a dusting to a couple inches of snow is possible Thursday as a quick moving system brings bursts of snow showers to our area. This will be mainly in the morning as it shifts from the south to north. It will taper off in northern sections during the afternoon. Highs should be warm enough around Green Bay and south to melt off that snow a bit later today where temps get into the mid and upper 30s, remaining below freezing for the northern half of the area.

Tonight will be quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies. With the blanket of clouds, the overnight low will be mild around 24 degrees.