DE PERE, Wis: (WFRV) - It's been a season like no other for virtually every athlete who are taking part in all of the alternate spring sports, and each of them know that nothing can be taken for granted.

"In the fall we had a get-together to see if we were going to play, and we weren’t even sure if we’re gonna play at all, so to get out here and even have one playoff game is amazing," said Center back Robbie Collins. "Now that we’re going to state, I think we kind of realize that this year was really important. We didn’t know if it was going to happen, so we gave it our all and tried to make the most of it, and here we are." Goalie Jack Rosner added, "Just because it’s unique, doesn’t mean that it’s still not special and a once in a lifetime experience. We’ve all been working for this for four years. I know Dusty (Rhodes) has been coaching most of us since we were like 10 years old, and we’ve all been playing together for a super long time. So getting an opportunity like this and to experience this all together in our final season is pretty special."