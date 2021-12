GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- The annual toy giveaway returned bigger and better Sunday for children in the community. "We've got over a thousand pre-wrapped gifts that we are giving away to the children of our community," said Matt Miller, Pastor.

Classic Christmas characters made an appearance, from 'Buddy The Elf' to Mr and Mrs Claus. 600 children were registered for the event and received their gifts at the end of the Church service. "This is so important because part of what we are called to do is serve our community and we just love to do it," said Miller.