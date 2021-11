GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Green Bay Preble High School is putting on a disco-tastic show for those who want to watch it in-person or at home this fall season.

The school is bringing Sister Act, a musical based on the 1992 movie featuring Whoopi Goldberg, to life on stage Nov. 12, 13 & 19, 20 at 7 p.m. at the high school on 2222 Deckner Ave.