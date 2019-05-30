Contact Us

For Breaking News, Press Releases, Announcements, and other Story Ideas please contact Local 5 News:

Newsroom Tipline: 800-236-5550 // Email tips@wearegreenbay.com

You can also Add Events to the Community Calendar located on this page.

Additional Station Contact Information

WFRV-TV Local 5 | WeAreGreenBay.com

1181 E Mason Street

Green Bay, WI 54301

Main Switchboard: 920-437-5411

Main Fax: 920-437-4576

Newsroom Tipline: 800-236-5550

Newsroom Fax: 920-437-5769

Breaking News

tips@wearegreenbay.com

Advertise With Us

Click for Sales Dept Contact Page

Anchors and Reporters

Click for News Dept Contact Page

Closed Captioning contact:

WFRV-TV / Kathy Hoffman

TEL: 920-437-5411

TEL: 800-236-5550

FAX: 920-437-4576

kathy.hoffman@wearegreenbay.com

Management Contacts By Department

Vice President General Manager: Mike Smith

mike.smith@wearegreenbay.com



Chief Engineer: Dan Dyer

Contact for station systems, signal reception, and various tech issues.

dan.dyer@wearegreenbay.com



News Director: Kelly Peterson

Contact for general news management inquiries.

Kelly.Peterson@wearegreenbay.com



General Sales Manager: Jim Arneson

Contact for Advertising inquiries including National and Political.

jim.arneson@wearegreenbay.com

Local Sales Manager: Carolyn Williamsen

Contact for Local Advertising inquiries.

carolyn.williamsen@wearegreenbay.com

Digital Manager: Julie Higgins

Contact for Digital Advertising, Station Contests, and Misc Website questions.

julie.higgins@wearegreenbay.com

Digital Content Manager: Josh Rose

Contact for digital content and social media.

joshua.rose@wearegreenbay.com



Promotions DePartment

Contact for Community Partnerships and Station Marketing

Joshua.Maloney@wearegreenbay.com



Programming Manager: Jaci Haakonson

Contact for TV Guide listings, changes, and more.

jaci.haakonson@wearegreenbay.com

Integrated Digital Specialist: Elia Eslinger

Contact for Hyfn Local Digital Products and Advertising.

Elia.Eslinger@wearegreenbay.com

For questions regarding programming provided by the CBS Network Click Here: http://audienceservices.cbs.com/feedback/feedback.htm