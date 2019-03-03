Bios

Alexandra Burnley

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 05:45 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 03, 2019 07:29 AM CST

Alexandra Burnley joined the Local 5 news team as a multimedia journalist and fill-in anchor in December 2016.

She is originally from Alexandria, Virginia and received her journalism degree from the University of Georgia.

She started her reporting career in Wausau, Wisconsin, and after a year, Green Bay came calling.

She's happy to be a part of the Local 5 news team and always wants to hear from you and any story ideas you want to share. Email news tips to alexandra.burnley@wearegreenbay.com.

