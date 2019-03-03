Alexandra Burnley
Alexandra Burnley joined the Local 5 news team as a multimedia journalist and fill-in anchor in December 2016.
She is originally from Alexandria, Virginia and received her journalism degree from the University of Georgia.
She started her reporting career in Wausau, Wisconsin, and after a year, Green Bay came calling.
She's happy to be a part of the Local 5 news team and always wants to hear from you and any story ideas you want to share. Email news tips to alexandra.burnley@wearegreenbay.com.
More Stories
-
Nate Stewart co-anchors Local 5 This Morning weekdays from 5-7 a.m.
-
Millaine Wells is the co-host of Local 5 LIVE, weekdays from 9:00 -…
-
Kris Schuller reports and anchors for Local 5 News.