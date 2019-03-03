Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Erinn Taylor joined the Local 5 team as a Reporter and Multi Media Journalist in December 2017, but she began her career at WFRV in September 2016 as a News Producer.

Erinn was born and raised in Muskegon, Michigan, on the coast of Lake Michigan.

Even though she grew up in Lions territory, she was lucky enough to be raised a Packers fan.

Erinn first knew she wanted to pursue journalism as a middle schooler, when she joined the school paper.

She never gave up the dream and graduated from Grand Valley State University with a degree in Broadcasting with a News emphasis.

When she's not at work, you can find Erinn out for a run, on the water, or perched on her balcony with a good book.

Erinn loves being able to tell the stories of the people living in her community.

If you have any story ideas, feel free to send her an email at erinn.taylor@wearegreenbay.com!