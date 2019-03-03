Kris Schuller has been a broadcast journalist for 20 years having worked at four TV stations in Michigan and Wisconsin since graduating from UW-Milwaukee in 1988. Kris is an award-winning journalist who has been honor for his work by the Associated Press, Wisconsin Broadcaster's Association, Wisconsin Bar and Milwaukee Press Club. He also was part of the team which received a regional Edward R. Murrow award for best local newscast.



After spending 18 years at WFRV, Kris took a position to serve as a communications manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in 2008 and served two terms as an elected supervisor on the Brown County Board. Kris returned to WFRV in early August 2012, where he is anxious to resume his career as a journalist. Kris was born and raised in Milwaukee and now lives in De Pere with his wife and two daughters.



Kris is always looking for story ideas and hopes you'll take the time to contact him. Feel free to send Kris an e-mail at Kris.Schuller@wearegreenbay.com, contact him through Facebook or follow him on Twitter.