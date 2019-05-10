Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lisa Malak is Co-Host and Producer of Local 5 Live, which can be seen weekdays from 9-10am on Channel 5.

Lisa says this is her favorite job of all she’s had in media, because she feels she can get to know the audience on a personal level.

She also loves sharing about new businesses, and charitable and community events.

Lisa grew up in Minnesota, but let’s make it clear, was never a Vikings Fan.

That’s because as the daughter of a Lutheran Minister, Sundays were spent at church, then volunteering to play the piano and flute at a nursing home.

Upon moving to Wisconsin, Lisa attended her first Packers game, and has been aa huge fan ever since.

Lisa is a graduate of St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN.

No, it’s not the hometown of Rose from Golden Girls.

Think of it as the Lutheran version of St. Norbert.

While in school, Lisa's career counselor noticed she likes to talk a lot and suggested reporting as a career.

After graduation, Lisa wrote articles for the Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch in Southern Minnesota.

She then moved to Stevens Point and took a job as News Director of a radio station.

Lisa started in TV in Wausau, and moved to Green Bay in 1999 to begin working at WFRV TV.

Lisa is married to “Rookie” from 107.5 The Fan, so it’s a good thing she likes sports and will watch anything on TV, especially football, hockey and golf.

Lisa and Rookie have 10-year-old twins who keep them running to and from soccer, golf, hockey, and piano lessons.

As a family, they enjoy downhill skiing, camping and traveling to our National Parks.

The fifth member of the family is a lab/retriever/shepherd mix they adopted from the Wisconsin Humane Association, Green Bay.

With that mix, he also keeps everyone on their toes and active!

In what spare time she can muster up, Lisa enjoys reading and is in a book club, playing bunco once a month, long distance bicycling and any sport involving snow or ice (skiing, snowshoeing, figure skating, etc.!)

Fun fact: Lisa grew up a figure skater and was a member of the North Starlettes Skating Team.

They entertained the crowd between periods of the-then North Star NHL hockey team.