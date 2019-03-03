Millaine Wells is the co-host of Local 5 LIVE, weekdays from 9:00 - 10:00 am. She is also the co-host of Midwest Farm Weekly, Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 am.

Millaine fell in love with television at an early age. She says "when other kids wanted cartoons, I'd have on the local news". Her parents own a local business and did their commercial production with Local 5. She remembers coming along on numerous trips to watch the finished product come together.



This Appleton native attended college at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. Millaine earned a degree in Communications with a minor in Political Science.



Currently she lives on a fifth generation dairy farm in Kewaunee County. Millaine and her husband Greg have a son named Abraham and a dog, Gus.

If Millaine needs to sign up for a job around the farm, she will always pick raking hay! You simply can't beat the view.

She started at Local 5 as a summer intern, then was hired as a producer in 2005. The first few years Millaine came in to work at 10:30 pm for the overnight shift, writing and planning our morning news. She transitioned into full-time reporting to continue her passion of telling stories about people in her hometown.



Millaine was promoted to co-host of Local 5 LIVE in 2015.

Millaine says "I have lived in this area my whole life, so the stories that affect you, affect me and my family too. I try my hardest to remember that all our news stories are about real people in this community. I also know that we need balance in our newscasts so I do my best to find the positive. While bad things are a part of life, the good stuff deserves just as much attention".



Outside of work, chances are you will find Millaine at a festival or event going on in the area. She loves to explore our state and try out new things each week for Local 5 LIVE's Road Trip segment. Millaine enjoys crafting and exploring local playgrounds with her family.

Millaine volunteers with the Leukemia and Lymphoma society, Kewaunee County Dairy Promotion, The American Cancer Association and emcees numerous fundraisers throughout the year.



She says, your story ideas are the key to keeping our station local.



Email her at millaine.wells@wearegreenbay.com

