Burke Griffin

Originally from Racine, Burke started his broadcasting career while still in college, and has been in Green Bay since 1995. He covered the Packers Super Bowl 31 victory in New Orleans, Super Bowl 32 loss in San Diego, and Green Bay’s win over Pittsburgh in Super Bowl 45.

Burke was the creator and host of High School Sports Xtra, the first show of its kind in Northeast Wisconsin, and has won numerous reporting and anchoring awards. Since arriving in Titletown, he has also covered 5 golf majors, 4 Final Four’s, and several playoff runs with the Bucks and Brewers.

He has been the host of Sunday Sports Xtra since 1999, and in addition to anchoring the regular newscasts, Burke has hosted “The 5th Quarter”, “Inside Lambeau”, “Green and Gold Gameday Live”, and “LockerRoom” covering the Green Bay Packers.

Burke is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and was a captain on the football team as a senior. He was also a 4-time letterman for the Titans, and UWO’s 1995 Sportscaster of the year.

He lives in Green Bay with his three children.