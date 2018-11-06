Chad Roethlisberger

Chad is no stranger to the diverse weather that we experience across Northeast Wisconsin. Having grown up in Ashwaubenon just two blocks from Lambeau Field, Chad has been able to experience everything from severe weather, blizzards, and flooding rainfall.

Chad graduated from Ashwaubenon High School and then began his college studies at UW-Stevens Point where he played football for two seasons. He then transferred to St. Cloud State University to earn his bachelors degree in meteorology.

While in college Chad participated in the student run television station UTVS. He was also a summer intern at another local TV station in Green Bay before starting his senior year of college.

After college Chad worked as a production assistant at WFRV before starting at WJFW in Rhinelander as the morning meteorologist in March 2016. Chad then returned to WFRV as a meteorologist in November of 2018.

During his time away from work Chad enjoys spending time outdoors, going to the family cottage, working out, and playing all types of sports. He is also a hockey official in the Big Ten Conference and officiates high school football.

Chad has his amateur radio license with the call sign KD9KYP.

You can see Chad on air Sunday through Thursday delivering the forecast or covering a story from our community.

You can follow Chad on Twitter @Chad_WFRV5