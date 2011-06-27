Dave Miller

Contact

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
MILLER SWOOSH_1528230934884.jpg.jpg

Dave Miller

Storm Team 5 Meteorologist

Hi, I’m Dave Miller, meteorologist for Storm Team 5.

I grew up in Evanston, Illinois. . .but I have many family ties here in Northeast Wisconsin. My relatives settled in Clintonville a long time ago, and I visited this area often in my childhood. Yes, I became a Packer fan very early.

I received my Bachelor of Science degree from MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois, and a Masters of Arts degree from Sangamon State University in Springfield, Illinois. I am a member of the International Association of Broadcast Meteorology and hold the AMS Seal of Approval. I also served a term on the AMS Board of Broadcast Meteorology and I am now Chairman of the Packerland Chapter of the AMS.

I started in radio and television in 1974, working at stations in Jacksonville, Illinois. . .Springfield, Illinois. . .Wichita, Kansas. . .and Idaho Falls, Idaho before returning to Wisconsin. I first came to WFRV-TV in 1987. In 1991, I took a job in Minneapolis, but returned to Local 5 in 1995. My forecasts can also be heard on radio stations throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories