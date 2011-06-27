Dave Miller

Storm Team 5 Meteorologist

Hi, I’m Dave Miller, meteorologist for Storm Team 5.



I grew up in Evanston, Illinois. . .but I have many family ties here in Northeast Wisconsin. My relatives settled in Clintonville a long time ago, and I visited this area often in my childhood. Yes, I became a Packer fan very early.



I received my Bachelor of Science degree from MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois, and a Masters of Arts degree from Sangamon State University in Springfield, Illinois. I am a member of the International Association of Broadcast Meteorology and hold the AMS Seal of Approval. I also served a term on the AMS Board of Broadcast Meteorology and I am now Chairman of the Packerland Chapter of the AMS.



I started in radio and television in 1974, working at stations in Jacksonville, Illinois. . .Springfield, Illinois. . .Wichita, Kansas. . .and Idaho Falls, Idaho before returning to Wisconsin. I first came to WFRV-TV in 1987. In 1991, I took a job in Minneapolis, but returned to Local 5 in 1995. My forecasts can also be heard on radio stations throughout Northeast Wisconsin.



