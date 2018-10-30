Jordan Lamers

Jordan’s fascination with the weather started at an early age. As a youngster growing up in Little Chute, he was inspired to get into the world of TV broadcasting, and his passion only grew stronger with time.

Jordan received his bachelor’s degree in Atmospheric Science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Before joining WFRV-TV, he was an intern under Chief Meteorologist John Malan at WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee, and also served as a forecaster for a private forecasting company called Innovative Weather. While in college, Jordan had the opportunity to predict the weather for companies like WPS, the Lake Express ferry, and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Storm Team 5 welcomed Jordan as a forecaster in 2015, where he started off on the weekend shows and doing reports in the community. He is now the Morning Meteorologist with Local 5 This Morning. In his time at WFRV, Jordan covered some of biggest weather events in Wisconsin history, including the historic April Blizzard, and the state’s 4th largest tornado outbreak on August 28, 2018.

Jordan’s favorite parts of working at Channel 5 are reporting the weather for his community, broadcasting for his friends and family in the Fox Cities, and having the opportunity to inspire local kids about the weather during school talks. Jordan is married to Carly, who is a Nurse in Kaukauna. They are happy to live and grow their family within such a great community in northeast Wisconsin.