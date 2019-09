Lily Zhao is a sports anchor/reporter for WFRV.

She comes to Green Bay from WLUC in the Upper Peninsula where she was a weekend sports anchor/reporter.

Lily graduated from Emerson College in Boston, where she was able to intern with NESN and the New England Patriots, before heading to LA where she interned with KCBS/KCAL.

If you have any story ideas, feel free to email her at Lily.Zhao@wearegreenbay.com.