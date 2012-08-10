Ryan Rodig is a Sports Anchor for WFRV.

Ryan joined Local 5 in the spring of 2012, after three years as the Sports Reporter/Weekend Anchor at WKBT in La Crosse. Prior to that he worked as a news reporter for two years in Dothan, AL.

This is a homecoming for Ryan, who attended Lombardi Middle School and Green Bay Southwest High School. Ryan graduated magna cum laude from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and an emphasis in Broadcast Journalism.

Throughout the years Ryan’s had the good fortune of covering exciting sporting events like the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, GA, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA , and reporting on the Brewers and Packers during their playoff runs in recent years. Ryan also enjoys telling the stories of local high school athletes, teams, and other sports stories that are off the normal radar. Ryan’s been honored by the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s Association with 1st Place Awards for Sports Reporting and Sports Video/Editing.

Ryan encourages you to email him at ryan.rodig@wearegreenbay.comwith any story ideas!