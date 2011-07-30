Erin Davisson anchors Local 5 News at Five, Six and Ten with Tom Zalaski.



Erin is originally from Beloit, Wisconsin, and started her TV news career in Wausau.

She’s also worked as a reporter/announced in both commercial and public radio.

Erin has been at Local 5 News since 1988.



Since beginning her career in Green Bay, Erin has won numerous reporting and anchoring awards, and has consistently been voted Best Anchor in newspaper polls in the Appleton Post Crescent and the Green Bay Press Gazette.



Career highlights include appearing on the Oprah Winfrey Show for a segment on television anchorwomen, anchoring live coverage of the Green Bay Packers Super Bowl wins in New Orleans and Dallas, and moderating a speaker series at the Weidner Center that let her rub elbows with such notables as Madeline Albright, Joan Rivers, Anna Quindlen and Maya Angelou.



Erin is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and a recipient of the school’s Communications Alumni of the Year Award.



As a liver transplant recipient, Erin is a frequent speaker on the importance of organ donation, often reporting stories on the subject and volunteering her time for awareness campaigns.

She also volunteers her time for other charitable causes in northeastern Wisconsin.

Erin makes her home in Suamico with her husband, Mike and their two cats.

You can connect with her online on Facebook and Twitter.







