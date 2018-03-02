Justin Razavi joined WFRV Channel 5 as a reporter and multi-media journalist in August of 2017. Prior to coming to Green Bay, Justin anchored and produced the 10 P.M. newscast for WLUC-TV in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Justin grew up in the St. Louis, Missouri area, but has also lived in California and Chicago. Prior to working in news, he managed promotional events, traveling and working in major cities across the country, visiting 46 of the 50 states during that time. He also spent time in Hollywood, interning at NBC Universal and working as an actor in several independent productions.

Justin grew up a Rams fan and has stuck with them through their move to Los Angeles, though he has always loved the Packers as well, in part due to the team’s unique fan ownership system, and also his admiration for legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi.

If you see Justin out around town, say hi! You can also email him any tips or story ideas at justin.razavi@wearegreenbay.com