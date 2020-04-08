Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
National
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
D.C. Bureau
Election Center
Health Watch
Positively Wisconsin
Newsmaker Sunday
Ag Report
Midwest Farm Weekly
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Allergy Report
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Wisconsin Sports
High School Sports
Packers Green & Gold Nation
NBA
MLB
NCAA
Green Bay Nation
Locker Room
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Community
Birthday Club
Critic At Large
Discover Wisconsin
High School Theater
Hometown Heroes
Fish Fry Guide
Local 5 Pizza Card
Local Events
Melindas Garden
The Mel Robbins Show
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
Road Trip
Your local experts
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women
Horoscopes
Wisconsin Lottery
Local 5 Live
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Your Local Experts
Holiday Hotspots
WFRV Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
WFRV Live
Video Center
5 Critical Questions
Download Our Apps Today
Alexa
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WFRV
Contact Us
Antenna users: Time to rescan
WFRV debuts channel 5.3, viewers may need to rescan
Skyview Network
Search
Search
Search
Contact Us
Submit Your Feedback
Don't Miss
The Latest on a Second Round of Stimulus Checks
Latest news on Wisconsin schools
Wisconsin Mask Mandates
Our Town 2020 Shirt Giveaway
Wisconsin High School Theater
Positively Wisconsin
Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
More Don't Miss
Coronavirus News
Wisconsin active COVID-19 cases, percentage positive dip
Children struggle to cope with coronavirus pandemic
GOP leader wants Wisconsin Senate to strike down mask order
As a new week begins, here’s why you don’t have that second stimulus check
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
WATCH: Wisconsin governor enacts statewide mask mandate
Video
Three in custody after ‘significant drug arrest’ in Winnebago County
Gallery
GOP leader wants Wisconsin Senate to strike down mask order
Wisconsin active COVID-19 cases, percentage positive dip
Two arrested, several injured after two boats collide on Lake Butte des Morts in Oshkosh
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Wisconsin governor endorses Joe Biden
Americans prepare to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic
Video
GOP: Renomination of Trump to be held in private
More Election
Local Sports
Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons
Video
Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0
Video
FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports
Video
Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021
Video
WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic
Video
Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah
Video