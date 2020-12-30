Local 5 Birthday Club

Posted: / Updated:

Do you know anyone with an upcoming birthday? Wish them a HAPPY BIRTHDAY during Local 5 This Morning.

Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic proudly sponsors the Local 5 Birthday Club. Each Friday Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic will present a $25 gift card to our Local 5 Birthday Club winner. This month our winner will enjoy a gift card to Happy Joe’s Pizza. ($25 gift card prize is subject to change without notice.)


Email Click Here to email and submit your birthday request>> birthdayclub@wearegreenbay.com and supply all required information.
 

  • A Photo of the Birthday Boy or Girl
  • Birthday Boy/Girl’s first and last name. (only the first name will be read on air.)
  • Birth date MM/DD/YYYY
  • age
  • city
  • And a fun fact about the birthday boy/girl

For full rules CLICK HERE.

Submissions must be received 24 hours prior to announcement morning.
– Birthdays for Saturday & Sunday will be aired each Friday. (Submissions must be received by Thursday.) (Monday Birthday submissions must be received by Friday.)

