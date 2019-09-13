Local 5 Birthday Club – GB Gamblers Ticket Giveaway

Do you know anyone with an upcoming birthday? Wish them a HAPPY BIRTHDAY during Local 5 This Morning, PLUS enter them for a chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to an upcoming Green Bay Gamblers game at the Resch Center.
For full rules CLICK HERE.
Email Click Here to email and submit your birthday request>> birthdayclub@wearegreenbay.com and supply all required information.
- A Photo of the Birthday Boy or Girl
- Birthday Boy/Girl’s first and last name. (only the first name will be read on air.)
- Birth date MM/DD/YYYY
- age
- city
- And a fun fact about the birthday boy/girl
Submissions must be received 24 hours prior to announcement morning.
– Birthdays for Saturday & Sunday will be aired each Friday. (Submissions must be received by Thursday.) (Monday Birthday submissions must be received by Friday.)