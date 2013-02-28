Local 5 Birthday Club

Birthday Club New_1554727739492.jpg.jpg

Do you know anyone with an upcoming birthday? Wish them a HAPPY BIRTHDAY during Local 5 This Morning!


Email Click Here to email and submit your birthday request>> birthdayclub@wearegreenbay.com and supply all required information.
 

  • A Photo of the Birthday Boy or Girl
  • Birthday Boy/Girl’s first and last name. (only the first name will be read on air.)
  • Birth date MM/DD/YYYY
  • age
  • city
  • And a fun fact about the birthday boy/girl



Submissions must be received 24 hours prior to announcement morning.
– Birthdays for Saturday & Sunday will be aired each Friday. (Submissions must be received by Thursday.) (Monday Birthday submissions must be received by Friday.)

 

