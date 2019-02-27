Skip to content
WFRV Local 5
Green Bay
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
National
Election Center
Election Center Results
Black History Month
D.C. Bureau
Positively Wisconsin
Health Watch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm Weekly
Ag Report
Coronavirus
Weather
Local Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Packers Green & Gold Nation
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
NCAA
NBA
MLB
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
Community
Birthday Club
Critic At Large
Discover Wisconsin
High School Theater
Hometown Heroes
Fish Fry Guide
Local 5 Pizza Card
Local Events
Melindas Garden
The Mel Robbins Show
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
Road Trip
Your local experts
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women
Horoscopes
Wisconsin Lottery
Local 5 Live
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Your Local Experts
Holiday Hotspots
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Digital Studios
Digital Exclusives
Video Center
Livestream
Facebook Watch
5 Critical Questions
Letter to the Editor
Game N Culture
Alexa
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WFRV
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Skyview Network
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Gov. Evers orders statewide closure of all K-12 Wisconsin schools
Previous Alert
1
of
/
7
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Appleton Evangelical Free Church
1
of
/
7
Closings
Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks
2
of
/
7
Closings
Clintonville Schools
3
of
/
7
Closings
Green Bay Community Church
4
of
/
7
Closings
Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter
5
of
/
7
Closings
Union Congregational United Church -GB
6
of
/
7
Closings
Unity Resale Shoppe
7
of
/
7
Coronavirus
Do I have coronavirus? Green Bay health experts talk symptoms, precautions, testing
Audio
UPDATE: 11 new cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin, Fond du Lac County most in the state with 7
Video
Gov. Evers orders statewide closure of all K-12 Wisconsin schools
Video
Reports: NFL prohibits college prospect visits due to pandemic
Is your organization, church, or school closing temporarily? Register it on our website here
Latest Coronavirus in Wisconsin Updates
UPDATE: 11 new cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin, Fond du Lac County most in the state with 7
Video
THE LATEST: Which Wisconsin events have been postponed, changed due to coronavirus?
THE LATEST: Northeast Wisconsin schools postpone events, change teaching methods due to coronavirus
More Coronavirus
Latest Coronavirus Video
Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'
New York City declares state of emergency
Countries add new precautions against virus
Your mindset may make that virus seem riskier
President Trump defends coronavirus response
More Coronavirus Headlines
Giannis donates to Fiserv Forum employees
Pres. Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency
Video
Notre Dame Academy to be taught online after Spring Break due to the coronavirus
Oshkosh Area School District cancels events, after-school care due to coronavirus
Neenah Area School District asking students and staff to bring devices home daily due to coronavirus uncertainty
Green Bay Area Public School District canceling, postponing events due to coronavirus
Shawano schools to close until April 12 due to coronavirus concerns
Appleton Area School District enacts travel restrictions due to coronavirus
Diocese of Green Bay announces dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass for the rest of March
COVID-19: Q & A with Bellin ER Doctor, Paul Casey
Video
Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Don't Miss
Have you met Wisconsin’s Remarkable Women?
WFRV Digital Exclusives
Local 5 Fish Fry Guide
Your Local Experts
Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
Your Local Experts
More Don't Miss
Coronavirus News
Gov. Evers orders statewide closure of all K-12 Wisconsin schools
Video
Reports: NFL prohibits college prospect visits due to pandemic
Is your organization, church, or school closing temporarily? Register it on our website here
Giannis donates to Fiserv Forum employees
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
Gov. Evers orders statewide closure of all K-12 Wisconsin schools
Video
Do I have coronavirus? Green Bay health experts talk symptoms, precautions, testing
Audio
UPDATE: 11 new cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin, Fond du Lac County most in the state with 7
Video
THE LATEST: Northeast Wisconsin schools postpone events, change teaching methods due to coronavirus
Closings
Your Local Election HQ
Helping Wisconsin voters cast spring election ballots amid COVID-19 concerns
Video
Bernie Sanders says he’s moving ahead with his Dem campaign
Joe Biden has another big primary night, wins 4 more states
More Election
Local Sports
Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals
Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold
Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals
Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience
Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury
Bay Port back in familiar territory