115th Fighter Wing fly over Wisconsin paying tribute to frontline heroes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs announced on Friday that the 115th Fighter Wing will perform a flyover with four F-16 Fighting Falcons, over the skies of Wisconsin on May 12.

Military officials said the flyover is part of a nation-wide campaign called Operation American Resolve and is to pay tribute to all of America’s heroes, including health care workers and first responders.

This campaign is said to have been created to show appreciation for heroes on the frontlines, as well as the brave citizens and neighbors who have been battling and supporting the COVID-19 response.

The 115th Operations Group commander, Col. Jon Kalberer said, “The 115th Fighter Wing is proud to serve our state and nation, especially during times of emergency, and we are excited to be able to show our gratitude to our partners and heroes in our communities.”

Col. Kalberer continued, “To further this, some of the pilots performing the flyover have spouses who work on healthcare teams. We think it is especially important to recognize their effort by having their spouse perform this outreach of support, in honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Day, which was on May 8th.”

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs stated that the flyover will be accomplished as part of a regular training and proficiency mission and that these training missions are required for pilots to maintain currency and remain up to date on their qualifications.

The 115th Fighter Wing commander, Col. Erik Peterson said, “Thank you to all of the medical personnel, truck drivers, grocery store workers, first responders and the countless citizens who have come together to support the COVID-19 response.”

Col. Peterson continued, “We wish we could fly over every community impacted by this pandemic—but just know that the Wisconsin Air National Guard is proud to serve with all of you — our neighbors, friends, and communities.”

Military officials are asking residents to view the flyover safely from their homes, while maintaining all social distancing recommendations and guidelines set forth in the “Safer At Home” order.

“Coming together during times of uncertainty is the American way, and the reason that citizen Airmen in the Air National Guard serve. We want to show our support for that effort, as we are all in this together, ” said Col. Kalberer.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak