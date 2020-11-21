‘$131 million to strengthen healthcare system in Wisconsin,’ announces Evers Administration

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers provided an update on Friday afternoon regarding the investment of nearly $2 billion in federal funds to Wisconsin communities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of this effort included the Evers Administration announcing the investment of $131 million aimed to strengthen the healthcare system in Wisconsin by addressing healthcare worker shortages and helping create capacity in Wisconsin hospitals and skilled nursing facilities.

State officials state the targeted allocations addressing worker shortages and hospital/skill nursing facility capacity include:

$40 million for hospital and skilled nursing facility staffing.

$30 million for Post-Acute Admissions Incentive Payments for Skilled Nursing Facilities.

$1 million for a Certified Nursing Assistant Marketing Campaign.

$60 million for Long-Term Care Direct Payment Program Supplement.

The Evers Administration reports an additional $872 million in funds have been committed for distribution by the end of December with roughly around $22 million remaining in reserve to ensure the state continues to have the flexibility to respond to emerging needs.

Additional information on these efforts is available on Wisconsin’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Investment dashboard website.