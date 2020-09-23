14 Northeast Wisconsin counties report upward trend in COVID-19 activity as 7-day average increases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WEDNESDAY 9/23/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 105,932 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,259 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 15,262, or 14.4%, are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 14,770, or 14.2%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.

Of the 13,453 test results available today, 13.1% were positive. Yesterday, 13.3% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,360,183 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,466,115 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting as, of Tuesday, a total of 474 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 134 are in an ICU. A total of 2,270 hospital beds, or 20% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin seven-day average, courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,259 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.2% have died.

DHS reports that all Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels.

Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting upward trends in activity level.

Last week, Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties reported upward trends in activity level.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases105,932104,170 (+1,762)
Active cases15,262 (14.4%)14,770 (14.2%)
Recovered cases89,393 (84.4%)88,131 (84.6%)
Negative cases1,360,1831,348,492 (+11,691)
Patients hospitalized474433 (+41)
COVID-19 patients in ICU134131 (+4)
Hospital beds available2,270 (20%)2,536 (-266)
Ever hospitalized (6.5%)6,765 (+73)
COVID-19 deaths (1.2%)1,251 (+7)
Note: Patients hospitalized, patients in the ICU, and available hospital beds up to date as of 4 p.m. the previous day.
Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 case totals

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Valders cross country eyes more success in unprecedented season

High School Sports Xtra 9/20: Fall Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Notre Dame opens with shutout win over Kaukauna

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews