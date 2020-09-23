14 Northeast Wisconsin counties report upward trend in COVID-19 activity as 7-day average increases

WEDNESDAY 9/23/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 105,932 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,259 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 15,262, or 14.4%, are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 14,770, or 14.2%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.

Of the 13,453 test results available today, 13.1% were positive. Yesterday, 13.3% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,360,183 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,466,115 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting as, of Tuesday, a total of 474 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 134 are in an ICU. A total of 2,270 hospital beds, or 20% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin seven-day average, courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,259 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.2% have died.

DHS reports that all Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels.

Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting upward trends in activity level.

Last week, Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties reported upward trends in activity level.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 105,932 104,170 (+1,762) Active cases 15,262 (14.4%) 14,770 (14.2%) Recovered cases 89,393 (84.4%) 88,131 (84.6%) Negative cases 1,360,183 1,348,492 (+11,691) Patients hospitalized 474 433 (+41) COVID-19 patients in ICU 134 131 (+4) Hospital beds available 2,270 (20%) 2,536 (-266) Ever hospitalized (6.5%) 6,765 (+73) COVID-19 deaths (1.2%) 1,251 (+7) Note: Patients hospitalized, patients in the ICU, and available hospital beds up to date as of 4 p.m. the previous day.

Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 case totals