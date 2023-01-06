FRIDAY, 1/6/2023, 2:02 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths.

Unable to view the tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Dec. 30 Total Total Positive Cases 1,727,951 1,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated 3,606,992 (61.8%) 3,606,830 (61.8%) Updated Booster 1,067,939 (18.3%) 1,046,979 (18.0%) COVID-19 Deaths 13,969 13,911 (+58) Ever Hospitalized 69,807 69,493 (+314) COVID-19 Data from January 6, 2023.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting that the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized was 628 patients. Of those, 81 are in an ICU. Of the hospitalized suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients, 5.3% are on ventilators.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Hospital Capacity as of January 3, 2023.

Unable to view the tables below? Click here.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, alongside the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is reporting zero counties in Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels.

39 counties in the state of Wisconsin are experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels. Of the 39, 15 are located in northeast Wisconsin: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Oneida, Sheboygan, Waushara, and Winnebago County.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels as of January 6, 2023.

Every other county in Wisconsin is experiencing low COVID-19 community levels.

For more statistics on Wisconsin’s COVID-19 data, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website here.