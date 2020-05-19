$15,000 Grant helps St. Joseph Food Program purchase coolers

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV)- The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley region announced on Tuesday that a generous grant has helped the St. Joseph Food Program purchase food coolers to better serve Neenah and Kaukauna residents.

The Community Foundation says a grant totaling $15,000 from the COVID-19 Community Response Fund has helped the pantry located in Menasha buy coolers to store milk and other perishable items during their weekly drive-up food distribution events.

The cooler that is pictured above is said to hold around 192 gallons of milk, and the Menasha-based nonprofit adds that using two of these coolers have allowed the pantry to successfully get through one food distribution event.

The Executive Director of St. Joseph Food Program Monica Clare says, “Thanks to the grants committee for the support you offered St. Joe’s with the funds to make this purchase. This certainly makes the job better and protects our milk investment.”

