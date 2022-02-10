THURSDAY 2/10/2022 2:06 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported technical difficulties on its website. Officials say they are working to fix the issue and, until then, certain data will be delayed until Monday, Feb 14.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 27,057 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta) and 5,632 cases of B.1.1.529/BA.1 (Omicron).

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 1,314 patients. Of those, 266 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 18.9% of hospitalized COVID patients.

As of Wednesday, February 9, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 56 counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 16 are in the very high range, while no counties are in the high, medium, or low range.

Of critically high counties in Northeast Wisconsin, none are seeing growth.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing no significant change in critically high case activity levels.

Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Outagamie, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago County are Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in critically high case activity levels.

Zero counties in Northeast Wisconsin are showing growth or no significant change in very high levels.

Four Northeast Wisconsin counties are shrinking in very high COVID-91 case activity levels – Door, Kewaunee, Oconto, and Shawano County.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high, medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.