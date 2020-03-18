2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, 5 total

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Winnebago County Health Department is reporting two new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“We currently have 5 positive cases of COVID-19, 28 negative results and 34 pending,” county health officials said.

The two new cases were linked to one of the first three cases reported. The Health Department is following up to identify all close contacts.

