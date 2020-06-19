FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

2020 Calumet County Fair canceled

Coronavirus

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Fair is the latest fair to be canceled this summer amid uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

The Calumet County Agricultural Association in a statement Thursday said that “The Fair Board, along with guidance from the Calumet County Health Department have reached an agreement that in good conscience, a fair could not take place this year.”

Officials cited the difficulties involved in social distancing and keeping fairgoers safe weighed deeply on the decision. They add that the economic impact on the community due to COVID-19 contributed to the decision.

“We, as a board, felt it was unfair of us to ask for more during this time to sponsor and participate in this years’ fair.”

Door, Green Lake, Kewaunee, and Winnebago counties had previously made the decision to cancel their fairs. Fond du Lac, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca counties will have fairs this summer, with modifications and adaptations.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled:

Some events will be held, with modifications, including:

