2020 Calumet County Fair canceled

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Fair is the latest fair to be canceled this summer amid uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.
The Calumet County Agricultural Association in a statement Thursday said that “The Fair Board, along with guidance from the Calumet County Health Department have reached an agreement that in good conscience, a fair could not take place this year.”
Officials cited the difficulties involved in social distancing and keeping fairgoers safe weighed deeply on the decision. They add that the economic impact on the community due to COVID-19 contributed to the decision.
“We, as a board, felt it was unfair of us to ask for more during this time to sponsor and participate in this years’ fair.”
Door, Green Lake, Kewaunee, and Winnebago counties had previously made the decision to cancel their fairs. Fond du Lac, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca counties will have fairs this summer, with modifications and adaptations.
Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled:
- Algoma 2020 Sunday Farmer’s Market
- Appleton’s 4th of July Fireworks
- Appleton Old Car Show and Swap Meet
- Country USA
- Door County 4th of July Festivities
- The Door County Fair
- EAA AirVenture
- Fox Cities Butterfly Festival
- Green & Gold Charity Softball game
- The Green Lake County Fair
- Greenville Catfish Races and Concert
- Hilbert’s 4th of July festivities
- Hodag Country Festival in Rhinelander
- igNight Market in Green Bay’s Broadway District
- The Iola Car Show
- The Kewaunee County Fair
- Lifest
- Paperfest
- Rock USA
- Sheboygan’s 4th of July Festivities
- Warrens Cranberry Festival
- The Winnebago County Fair
- Wisconsin State Fair
Some events will be held, with modifications, including:
- Appleton’s Octoberfest and License to Cruise
- The Fond du Lac County Fair
- Neenah 4th of July Celebration
- The Outagamie County Fair
- The Shawano County Fair
- The Waupaca County Fair