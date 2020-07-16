Wisconsin’s 2020 Harvest Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

In this photo taken Monday, Aug. 10, 2015, fairgoers ride on the Wave Swinger at sunset at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wis.. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2020 Harvest Fair has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin State Fair announced on Thursday that the Harvest Fair set to happen this year has been rescheduled for September 24-26, 2021.

Executive Director/CEO of State Fair Park, Chairman Yingling shared, “These unprecedented times continue, and countless fairs, festivals and sporting events have been forced to make the extremely difficult decision to cancel or proceed without fans and attendees.”

The Harvest Fair is said to have the capability of drawing over 75,000 people during its three-day event making it difficult to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Fair Park Board Chairman said, “Harvest Fair has the potential to draw 75,000 people over the course of three days, and the risk of bringing thousands of people together is still too high. The safety of all visitors to State Fair Park is always our top priority.”

Kathleen O’Leary, CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park shared, “We know that Harvest Fair is a beloved fall tradition for so many people, which is why this decision was so difficult…On a brighter note, we look forward to bringing our State Fair Necessities programs to our loyal Fairgoers in the coming weeks and are also hard at work planning the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair.”

