2020 Kewaunee County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Fair Board announced on Tuesday that it is cancelling the 2020 Kewaunee County Fair due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary for the Kewaunee County Fair Board, Isabella Haen said in response to this cancelation that, “The safety for all who are involved in the community is our top priority.”

The Kewaunee County Fair Board reported having reviewed the financial impact and uncertainty for social gatherings when making the final decision to cancel the event.

Casco Kidz Zone Owner, Lisa Cochart said, “As a sponsor, I am grateful for the Kewaunee County Fair board for putting the safety of the community first…We look forward to sponsoring next year and making the 2021 Kewaunee County Fair one to remember!”

The Kewaunee County Fair Board says they will begin planning for next year’s Kewaunee County Fair from July 8-11th, 2021.

