1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

2020 Kewaunee County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Our Town Kewaunee County Fair 2017

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Fair Board announced on Tuesday that it is cancelling the 2020 Kewaunee County Fair due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Secretary for the Kewaunee County Fair Board, Isabella Haen said in response to this cancelation that, “The safety for all who are involved in the community is our top priority.”

The Kewaunee County Fair Board reported having reviewed the financial impact and uncertainty for social gatherings when making the final decision to cancel the event.

Casco Kidz Zone Owner, Lisa Cochart said, “As a sponsor, I am grateful for the Kewaunee County Fair board for putting the safety of the community first…We look forward to sponsoring next year and making the 2021 Kewaunee County Fair one to remember!”

The Kewaunee County Fair Board says they will begin planning for next year’s Kewaunee County Fair from July 8-11th, 2021.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"