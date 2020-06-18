2020 Lakeshore Balloon Glow canceled

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2020 Lakeshore Balloon Glow scheduled to take place in August in Manitowoc has been canceled.

The Balloon Glow Committee has made the decision to cancel the event due to concerns and uncertainties due to the coronavirus.

“The event typically draws thousands of people to the downtown area for an evening of great family fun. We look forward to 2021 and will be back with great new attractions for an enjoyable evening,” Karen Nichols, a committee member, said.

The event typically features six tethered hot air balloons that glow at dusk, music, a children’s area with inflatables and face painting, an array of food choices, and a firework show to top off the evening.

The event proceeds go towards beautification projects in Downtown Manitowoc annually. Not collecting those funds this year will definitely be a hit, but “not devastating” thanks to rainy day funds.

The committee still plans to hold the Balloon Glow again in 2021. For more information, visit the Balloon Glow Facebook page.

