LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

2020 Lakeshore Balloon Glow canceled

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2020 Lakeshore Balloon Glow scheduled to take place in August in Manitowoc has been canceled.

The Balloon Glow Committee has made the decision to cancel the event due to concerns and uncertainties due to the coronavirus.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

“The event typically draws thousands of people to the downtown area for an evening of great family fun.  We look forward to 2021 and will be back with great new attractions for an enjoyable evening,” Karen Nichols, a committee member, said.

The event typically features six tethered hot air balloons that glow at dusk, music, a children’s area with inflatables and face painting, an array of food choices, and a firework show to top off the evening.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

The event proceeds go towards beautification projects in Downtown Manitowoc annually.  Not collecting those funds this year will definitely be a hit, but “not devastating” thanks to rainy day funds.

The committee still plans to hold the Balloon Glow again in 2021. For more information, visit the Balloon Glow Facebook page.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled:

Some events will be held, with modifications, including:

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"