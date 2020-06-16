2020 Lifest canceled following guidance from health officials

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Lifest 2020 has been canceled after health officials advised organizers “that hosting the event would provide a significant risk in the spread of COVID-19.”

According to a release, the Winnebago County Health Department informed Lifest organizers that:

“While the Governor’s orders are no longer in effect, the Covid-19 virus is still widely circulating in our community and we continue to see positive cases daily, both locally and statewide. At this time, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD) does not advise large gatherings.”

Winnebago County is among those seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases among those between the ages of 20-29. Fond du Lac County is also reporting an increase within that age group.

Organizers add that with positive coronavirus cases continuing to rise in the are and specifically Winnebago County, “the decision to cancel was inevitable.”

“We are deeply saddened by this news, as like you, we love Lifest! And we’re passionate for this ‘Party with a Purpose’ that brings the body of Christ together for incredible worship, relationship building, and the glorifying of our Savior. Lifest 2020, and all of you will be sorely missed this summer.”

Lifest raises nearly 50 percent of the budgeted resources for Life Promotions, according to organizers. For more information on Lifest and how to receive ticket refunds, visit Lifest.com.

