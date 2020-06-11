2020 Manitowoc County Fair canceled

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2020 Manitowoc County Fair has been canceled due to concerns surrounding coronavirus.

In a Wednesday release, the Manitowoc County Fair Board says they made the decision to cancel the August fair due to “evidence that this disease spreads quickly and easily when people are in densely populated areas.”

The board determined that any youth exhibitor who is aging out of participation this year and is enrolled in a 2020 project will be eligible to participate in the 2021 Manitowoc County Fair in the same project areas.

“We understand that the Manitowoc County Fair is an annual celebration where friends and family can come together and where our exhibitors can bring their animals and projects that they worked on throughout the year,” Jerry Vetting, Expo Board Chairperson said. “the Expo Board realized that the health and safety of all fairgoers was of the utmost importance and was the key factor in making our decision. We look forward to seeing you all at next year’s fair, August 25-29.

Tickets purchased in advance are eligible for a full refund by contacting the Manitowoc County Expo Office at jennellshelton@co.manitowoc.wi.us or calling 920-683-4378 no later than July 31.

Manitowoc County is just the latest county to cancel its fair: Door, Green Lake, Kewaunee, and Winnebago counties have made the same decision. The Outagamie County Fair will go on, but without a carnival, vendor opportunities, open class exhibits, the usual midway events, and junior fair non-animal exhibits following a unanimous decision.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled:

Some events will be held, with modifications, including:

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5