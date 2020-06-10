FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

2020 Outagamie County Fair to go on, with modifications

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Fair will go on this summer, with modifications, according to a Tuesday release.

The Outagamie County Fair Association’s Board of Directors announced the fair, scheduled for July 22-26, will not include “a carnival, vendor opportunities, open class exhibits, the usual midway events, and junior fair non-animal exhibits” following a unanimous decision.

“We are planning to offer weekend motorsport events in the grandstand,” the Board says. “Please know that we are still working through alternate opportunities for our junior fair livestock exhibitors. We will have more definitive details in the coming weeks.”

Organizers go on to say that “the ongoing COVID-19 situation has impacted each and every aspect of the fair. The difficulties involved in social distancing, the potential for only limited numbers allowed in the gates or grandstand, required health screenings for our volunteers and vendors, and the liability involved have all contributed to this difficult decision.”

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled:

Some events will be held, with modifications, including:

