2020 Shawano County Fair will be held

SHAWANO CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Fair Board has decided to move forward with the 2020 fair despite other county fairs throughout the area being canceled.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, organizers said the fair will be held as planned from September 2-7. they add that they are working with the IAFE, the carnival, and local officials on what they can and cannot do due to coronavirus. They will then put procedures in place to run the fair “as safely and effectively as possible.”

“The 2020 Fair will have a different look, as we know we will not be allowed to do bingo for sure, and we will be highlighting our local bands on both stages at this point,” the Facebook post said.

Fair officials say they will be contacting their vendors and meeting with the non-profit organizations in the coming weeks to get their feelings toward opening their stands for the fair.

“Safety is our prime concern, and we want to talk with all parties involved in this process. We feel after getting all the input for various officials and organizations, we can put a plan together to open effectively, and safely.”

County fairs in Door, Green Lake, Kewaunee, and Winnebago counties have been canceled. Organizers in Fond du Lac and Outagamie counties are continuing with an adapted version of their fairs.

