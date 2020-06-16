NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

2020 Shawano County Fair will be held

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shawano County Fair

SHAWANO CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Fair Board has decided to move forward with the 2020 fair despite other county fairs throughout the area being canceled.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, organizers said the fair will be held as planned from September 2-7. they add that they are working with the IAFE, the carnival, and local officials on what they can and cannot do due to coronavirus. They will then put procedures in place to run the fair “as safely and effectively as possible.”

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

“The 2020 Fair will have a different look, as we know we will not be allowed to do bingo for sure, and we will be highlighting our local bands on both stages at this point,” the Facebook post said.

Fair officials say they will be contacting their vendors and meeting with the non-profit organizations in the coming weeks to get their feelings toward opening their stands for the fair.

“Safety is our prime concern, and we want to talk with all parties involved in this process. We feel after getting all the input for various officials and organizations, we can put a plan together to open effectively, and safely.”

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

County fairs in Door, Green Lake, Kewaunee, and Winnebago counties have been canceled. Organizers in Fond du Lac and Outagamie counties are continuing with an adapted version of their fairs.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled:

Some events will be held, with modifications, including:

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"

Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report"