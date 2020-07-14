LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

2020 Sheboygan County Fair canceled

Coronavirus

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Fair has been canceled due to challenges posed by coronavirus.

According to a release, the Sheboygan County Fair Association made the decision after careful consideration and guidance from county health officials.

“The unstable conditions around us have brought new, unforeseen challenges and difficult decisions for everyone,” officials said in a release. “We are committed to do our part to help protect our staff, volunteers, exhibitors, attendees, vendors and participants. Everyone in the community has been impacted by COVID-19, especially local businesses who sponsor the Fair.”

Sheboygan County isn’t the only Northeast Wisconsin county to cancel its fair: Door, Green Lake, Kewaunee, and Winnebago counties have made the same decision.

“We would rather be remembered for cancelling the fair during a Pandemic than to be remembered for being responsible for increasing the spread of Coronavirus,” the Fair Association said.

Brown, Fond du Lac, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca counties elected to hold their fairs in adapted styles.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous local events to be canceled:

Some events will be held, with modifications, including:

