2020 Summerfest rescheduled due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Milwaukee World Festival Inc. has announced Summerfest 2020 will be moved to September.

According to the organization, “The music industry has been profoundly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and most live events scheduled for early summer have been cancelled.”

Milwaukee World Festival Inc. says Summerfest 2020 will be rescheduled for September. The days will be September 3 through the 5, 10 through the 12, and 17 through the 19 of the month.

The organization says all purchases of festival tickets will be honored for the rescheduled September dates.

The Milwaukee World Festival inc. say, “The new dates provide the best possible option to deliver the Summerfest experience our fans and sponsors have grown to love… All of us at Summerfest look forward to seeing you in September.”

For more information visit Summerfest.com.

