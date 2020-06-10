2020 Winnebago County Fair canceled

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Fair joins a long list of events canceled this summer due to coronavirus.

In a Tuesday release, the Fair Association Board of Directors announced the decision.

“The Fair Board has spent many hours the last two months researching and debating the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s impact on our community (health-wise, financially and emotionally) and our options under these uncertain circumstances,” the Board says. “Our final decision to cancel comes after recent health and safety discussions with our county partners (Health Department, Sunnyview Exposition Center, Extension 4-H Youth Development, and the County Board’s Comittee on Education, Extension, and Agriculture) as well as with our carnival, entertainers, vendors, and superintendents.”

Organizers go on to say that as they “researched and debated all the ways to continue with our fair this year, we realized that every one of them left out a significant part of our fair family.”

