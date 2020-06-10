FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

2020 Winnebago County Fair canceled

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy AP

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Fair joins a long list of events canceled this summer due to coronavirus.

In a Tuesday release, the Fair Association Board of Directors announced the decision.

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

“The Fair Board has spent many hours the last two months researching and debating the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s impact on our community (health-wise, financially and emotionally) and our options under these uncertain circumstances,” the Board says. “Our final decision to cancel comes after recent health and safety discussions with our county partners (Health Department, Sunnyview Exposition Center, Extension 4-H Youth Development, and the County Board’s Comittee on Education, Extension, and Agriculture) as well as with our carnival, entertainers, vendors, and superintendents.”

Organizers go on to say that as they “researched and debated all the ways to continue with our fair this year, we realized that every one of them left out a significant part of our fair family.”

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled:

Some events will be held, with modifications, including:

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers AJ Dillon making himself at home in Green Bay"

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"