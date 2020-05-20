$25 million Wisconsin rental assistance program launches

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A $25 million Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program for Wisconsinites has launched, according to Governor Tony Evers, aimed at helping those who have experienced income loss as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The program, administered by the Department of Administration (DOA), the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program will provide direct financial assistance for owed rent, security deposits, and wrap around services for program eligible individuals.

The effort is funded by $25 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars.

“Wisconsinites have enough to worry about as we continue to battle the deadly COVID-19 virus. They should not also have to worry about losing the roofs over their head,” Gov. Evers said. “The Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program will hopefully provide peace of mind to a lot of people, as well as a reminder to them that we are all in this together. They have not been forgotten.”

To be eligible, officials say applicants must be adults with a household income at or below 80 percent of their county’s median income in the month of or prior to the applicate date. Upon approval, eligible individuals may receive assistance of up to $3,000 in combination with rental payments and/or security deposits. These payments will be paid directly to the landlord on behalf of the tenant.

DOA will partner with Wisconsin Community Action Program Association member agencies to accept applications from interested individuals and distribute the rental assistance.

“Collaborations with ‘boots-on-the-ground’ partner organizations will be critical to ensuring eligible Wisconsin residents are aware of this new program and are able to receive rental assistance relief quickly,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan.

More details about the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program, including complete eligibility criteria, application documentation requirements, and the distribution process for the rental assistance, will be shared in the upcoming days. Initial details regarding the program are available here.

