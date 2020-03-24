1  of  68
3/24/2020: Wisconsin governor, DHS to give update on coronavirus status

Coronavirus

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. Evers said Thursday, March 14, that the state budget he proposed is “pretty close” to not raising taxes, even though it would increase them by $1.3 billion over two years. Evers, in an interview on WTMJ radio, said that there “may be some small tax increases.” The comments drew an incredulous reaction from Republican legislative leaders.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is scheduled to participate in a media briefing Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. to give more information about Wisconsin’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, the ‘Safer At Home’ order, and additional steps people can take to avoid illness.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Gov. Evers will be joined by Wisconsin’s Adjutant General Paul Knapp, Secretary-designee Andrea Palm of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases Dr. Ryan Westergaard, and Gov. Evers’ Chief Legal Counsel Ryan Nilsestuen.

Details of the order were released Tuesday morning and include the order of nonessential businesses to cease operations to some extent, limits on travel, and the closures of certain parks and entertainment facilities.

On Monday, Gov. Evers stated he didn’t want to make the decision to impose the ‘Safer At Home,’ but believes it is necessary to “flatten the curve” in the state.

During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Evers directed Sec. Palm to issue updates to the previous order prohibiting mass gatherings of 10 or more people. This resulted in the closure of hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments, and tanning facilities.

In the same briefing, Gov. Evers stated that he didn’t believe a statewide shelter in place order was necessary, citing that he trusted Wisconsinsites to heed his previous orders to slow the spread of the virus.

