3 virus-related deaths, 537 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin DHS daily update

SUNDAY 8/30/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 75,337 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,122 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,498, or 10%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 5,099 test results available today, 10.5% were positive. Yesterday, 9.4% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,169,302 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,244,639 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 268 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 90 are in an ICU. A total of 2,516 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,804, or 8%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,1222 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Menominee County is reporting a moderate activity level. Brown, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Outagamie counties are reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. Marinette County is reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 75,337 74,800 (+537) Active cases 7,498 (10%) 7,588 (10.1%) Recovered cases 66,699 (88.6%) 66,075 (88.4%) Negative cases 1,169,302 1,164,740 (+4,562) Patients hospitalized 268 309 (-41) COVID-19 patients in ICU 90 103 (-13) Hospital beds available 2,516 (22%) 2,787 (-271) Ever hospitalized 5,804 (8%) 5,775 (+29) COVID-19 deaths 1,122 (1.5%) 1,119 (+3)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/30/2020 Negative as of 8/30/2020 Deaths as of 8/30/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/30/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/30/2020 Adams 110 3,152 3 548.0 3% Ashland 34 2,028 1 216.4 3% Barron 370 7,406 3 817.6 1% Bayfield 45 2,453 1 300.2 2% Brown 5,370 58,647 58 2067.1 1% Buffalo 64 1,963 2 486.1 3% Burnett 40 2,103 2 262.2 5% Calumet 500 7,847 2 1003.9 0% Chippewa 345 12,079 0 542.2 0% Clark 240 4,471 8 695.8 3% Columbia 351 11,739 2 616.3 1% Crawford 102 3,918 0 626.2 0% Dane 5,426 162,068 40 1024.1 1% Dodge 1,133 19,148 5 1290.8 0% Door 128 5,176 3 466.5 2% Douglas 249 6,103 0 573.7 0% Dunn 176 6,659 0 395.5 0% Eau Claire 801 17,506 6 777.7 1% Florence 25 727 0 576.4 0% Fond du Lac 1,093 18,185 9 1068.3 1% Forest 77 1,167 4 853.8 5% Grant 435 10,806 17 839.3 4% Green 268 6,092 1 727.0 0% Green Lake 91 3,020 0 485.2 0% Iowa 120 4,426 0 508.0 0% Iron 122 1,345 1 2134.7 1% Jackson 76 5,848 1 370.6 1% Jefferson 900 15,709 6 1063.2 1% Juneau 197 6,985 1 745.7 1% Kenosha 2,961 33,039 63 1759.0 2% Kewaunee 171 2,983 2 839.9 1% La Crosse 1,177 20,689 1 998.7 0% Lafayette 185 2,787 0 1105.5 0% Langlade 83 2,719 2 433.1 2% Lincoln 82 3,945 1 294.5 1% Manitowoc 517 12,337 2 651.1 0% Marathon 773 17,484 13 571.5 2% Marinette 610 8,414 6 1504.8 1% Marquette 89 2,506 1 585.3 1% Menominee 29 1,940 0 633.3 0% Milwaukee 24,040 219,726 489 2519.4 2% Monroe 281 8,681 2 617.6 1% Oconto 424 7,211 2 1129.0 0% Oneida 210 6,382 0 594.1 0% Outagamie 1,845 31,344 20 998.6 1% Ozaukee 909 15,692 18 1029.6 2% Pepin 46 1,156 0 633.4 0% Pierce 291 5,913 5 699.5 2% Polk 171 7,263 2 394.5 1% Portage 596 10,794 1 844.2 0% Price 36 2,158 0 266.9 0% Racine 3,998 54,553 89 2046.1 2% Richland 49 3,494 4 279.4 8% Rock 1,667 29,258 26 1030.5 2% Rusk 24 1,627 1 169.2 4% Sauk 644 16,924 3 1012.6 0% Sawyer 159 3,917 0 971.3 0% Shawano 268 7,589 0 653.5 0% Sheboygan 1,032 19,024 9 895.8 1% St. Croix 636 12,931 7 723.4 1% Taylor 103 2,294 3 506.0 3% Trempealeau 411 5,552 2 1396.2 0% Vernon 98 4,650 0 321.1 0% Vilas 104 3,428 0 481.6 0% Walworth 1,695 19,842 27 1645.4 2% Washburn 64 2,382 0 407.9 0% Washington 1,622 21,033 29 1205.6 2% Waukesha 5,565 67,861 74 1395.2 1% Waupaca 662 8,984 17 1286.8 3% Waushara 154 5,822 2 638.6 1% Winnebago 1,512 32,519 21 889.8 1% Wood 456 11,679 2 622.3 0% Total 75,337 1,169,302 1,122 1303.8 1%

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

