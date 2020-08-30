3 virus-related deaths, 537 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin DHS daily update

SUNDAY 8/30/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 75,337 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,122 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,498, or 10%, are active, according to DHS.
Of the 5,099 test results available today, 10.5% were positive. Yesterday, 9.4% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,169,302 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,244,639 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 268 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 90 are in an ICU. A total of 2,516 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 5,804, or 8%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 1,1222 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.
DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Menominee County is reporting a moderate activity level. Brown, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Outagamie counties are reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. Marinette County is reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|75,337
|74,800 (+537)
|Active cases
|7,498 (10%)
|7,588 (10.1%)
|Recovered cases
|66,699 (88.6%)
|66,075 (88.4%)
|Negative cases
|1,169,302
|1,164,740 (+4,562)
|Patients hospitalized
|268
|309 (-41)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|90
|103 (-13)
|Hospital beds available
|2,516 (22%)
|2,787 (-271)
|Ever hospitalized
|5,804 (8%)
|5,775 (+29)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,122 (1.5%)
|1,119 (+3)
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/30/2020
|Negative as of 8/30/2020
|Deaths as of 8/30/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/30/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/30/2020
|Adams
|110
|3,152
|3
|548.0
|3%
|Ashland
|34
|2,028
|1
|216.4
|3%
|Barron
|370
|7,406
|3
|817.6
|1%
|Bayfield
|45
|2,453
|1
|300.2
|2%
|Brown
|5,370
|58,647
|58
|2067.1
|1%
|Buffalo
|64
|1,963
|2
|486.1
|3%
|Burnett
|40
|2,103
|2
|262.2
|5%
|Calumet
|500
|7,847
|2
|1003.9
|0%
|Chippewa
|345
|12,079
|0
|542.2
|0%
|Clark
|240
|4,471
|8
|695.8
|3%
|Columbia
|351
|11,739
|2
|616.3
|1%
|Crawford
|102
|3,918
|0
|626.2
|0%
|Dane
|5,426
|162,068
|40
|1024.1
|1%
|Dodge
|1,133
|19,148
|5
|1290.8
|0%
|Door
|128
|5,176
|3
|466.5
|2%
|Douglas
|249
|6,103
|0
|573.7
|0%
|Dunn
|176
|6,659
|0
|395.5
|0%
|Eau Claire
|801
|17,506
|6
|777.7
|1%
|Florence
|25
|727
|0
|576.4
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|1,093
|18,185
|9
|1068.3
|1%
|Forest
|77
|1,167
|4
|853.8
|5%
|Grant
|435
|10,806
|17
|839.3
|4%
|Green
|268
|6,092
|1
|727.0
|0%
|Green Lake
|91
|3,020
|0
|485.2
|0%
|Iowa
|120
|4,426
|0
|508.0
|0%
|Iron
|122
|1,345
|1
|2134.7
|1%
|Jackson
|76
|5,848
|1
|370.6
|1%
|Jefferson
|900
|15,709
|6
|1063.2
|1%
|Juneau
|197
|6,985
|1
|745.7
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,961
|33,039
|63
|1759.0
|2%
|Kewaunee
|171
|2,983
|2
|839.9
|1%
|La Crosse
|1,177
|20,689
|1
|998.7
|0%
|Lafayette
|185
|2,787
|0
|1105.5
|0%
|Langlade
|83
|2,719
|2
|433.1
|2%
|Lincoln
|82
|3,945
|1
|294.5
|1%
|Manitowoc
|517
|12,337
|2
|651.1
|0%
|Marathon
|773
|17,484
|13
|571.5
|2%
|Marinette
|610
|8,414
|6
|1504.8
|1%
|Marquette
|89
|2,506
|1
|585.3
|1%
|Menominee
|29
|1,940
|0
|633.3
|0%
|Milwaukee
|24,040
|219,726
|489
|2519.4
|2%
|Monroe
|281
|8,681
|2
|617.6
|1%
|Oconto
|424
|7,211
|2
|1129.0
|0%
|Oneida
|210
|6,382
|0
|594.1
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,845
|31,344
|20
|998.6
|1%
|Ozaukee
|909
|15,692
|18
|1029.6
|2%
|Pepin
|46
|1,156
|0
|633.4
|0%
|Pierce
|291
|5,913
|5
|699.5
|2%
|Polk
|171
|7,263
|2
|394.5
|1%
|Portage
|596
|10,794
|1
|844.2
|0%
|Price
|36
|2,158
|0
|266.9
|0%
|Racine
|3,998
|54,553
|89
|2046.1
|2%
|Richland
|49
|3,494
|4
|279.4
|8%
|Rock
|1,667
|29,258
|26
|1030.5
|2%
|Rusk
|24
|1,627
|1
|169.2
|4%
|Sauk
|644
|16,924
|3
|1012.6
|0%
|Sawyer
|159
|3,917
|0
|971.3
|0%
|Shawano
|268
|7,589
|0
|653.5
|0%
|Sheboygan
|1,032
|19,024
|9
|895.8
|1%
|St. Croix
|636
|12,931
|7
|723.4
|1%
|Taylor
|103
|2,294
|3
|506.0
|3%
|Trempealeau
|411
|5,552
|2
|1396.2
|0%
|Vernon
|98
|4,650
|0
|321.1
|0%
|Vilas
|104
|3,428
|0
|481.6
|0%
|Walworth
|1,695
|19,842
|27
|1645.4
|2%
|Washburn
|64
|2,382
|0
|407.9
|0%
|Washington
|1,622
|21,033
|29
|1205.6
|2%
|Waukesha
|5,565
|67,861
|74
|1395.2
|1%
|Waupaca
|662
|8,984
|17
|1286.8
|3%
|Waushara
|154
|5,822
|2
|638.6
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,512
|32,519
|21
|889.8
|1%
|Wood
|456
|11,679
|2
|622.3
|0%
|Total
|75,337
|1,169,302
|1,122
|1303.8
|1%
Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin
