33-year-old son of Bucks’ owner gets COVID vaccine early

Coronavirus

by:

Posted:

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 33-year-old Milwaukee Bucks executive and son of a billionaire received the coronavirus vaccine this week at a senior living center in Milwaukee despite not being part of a group currently eligible for the shots in Wisconsin.

Alex Lasry told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a story published Friday that he “just got lucky” and didn’t receive any favoritism.

He says his wife got a call on Monday from her uncle that a senior center where he is rabbi had extra doses.

Lasry says his wife didn’t get one because she’s pregnant, but he stepped forward for the shot so it wouldn’t go to waste.

In Wisconsin, shots are currently open to everyone over age 65.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

