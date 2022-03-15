TUESDAY 3/15/2022 1:56 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,387,492 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 12,387 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, the state’s Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting 27,379 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta) and 10,176 cases of B.1.1.529/BA.1 (Omicron).

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 1,387,492 1,387,048 (+450) Received one dose of vaccine 3,734,441 (64.0%) 3,733,954 (64.0%) Fully vaccinated 3,534,050 (60.6%) 3,533,277 (60.6%) COVID-19 deaths 12,387 12,342 (+45) Ever hospitalized 59,327 59,271 (+56) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 423 patients. Of those, 74 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 17.1% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports 9,345,262 vaccines and 1,949,172 booster doses have been administered in Wisconsin as of March 15.

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

As of Wednesday, March 9, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, no counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, one county is in the very high range, 68 show high levels, three counties are in medium, while no counties are in the low range.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing critically high or very high COVID-19 case activity levels.

In the high range of Northeast Wisconsin counties, none are showing any growth in case activity levels.

Counties in Northeast Wisconsin showing no significant change in high levels are Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Menominee, Oconto, and Shawano County.

Brown, Calumet, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago County are the Northeast Wisconsin counties showing shrinking high case levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.