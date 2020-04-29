52 positive cases tied to Wisconsin election

Voters observe social distancing guidelines as they wait to cast ballots at Washington High School in Milwaukee while ignoring a stay-at-home order to vote in the Wisconsin’s presidential primary election on April 7th. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 50 people who voted in person or worked the polls during Wisconsin’s election earlier this month have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

The state Department of Health Services reported the latest figures on Tuesday, three weeks after the April 7 presidential primary and spring election that drew widespread concern because of voters waiting in long lines to cast ballots in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Emergency Management spokesman Andrew Beckett says several of the 52 people who have tested positive and were at the polls also reported other possible exposures.

