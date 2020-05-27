1  of  2
60th Annual Art at the Park transitions to year-long virtual event

Coronavirus

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 60th annual Art at the Park will be celebrated as a year long-virtual event.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The Trout Museum of Art (TMA) announced on Wednesday that its yearly event that features hundreds of artists and their art will be virtually held this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Art at the Park event is scheduled to take place on July 25 and 26.

TMA president Christina Turner said, “The decision to transform this year’s event was difficult, but necessary to ensure the health and safety of our artists, staff, and the tens of thousands of people who enjoy Art at the Park every year.”

Turner continued, “Art at the Park’s main goal is to support artists, and Art at the Park Online helps us reach that goal during these difficult times.”

The event will be held on a special website that will be home to hundreds of virtual artist booths throughout the month of July.

Each booth on the website is set to feature images of artwork, a message from the artist, and links to where their work can be purchased.

Fond du Lac artist Mel Kolstad said, “We’ve seen so many of our opportunities disappear these past few months.”

Kolstad continued, “With a virtual booth on Art at the Park Online, this is a great new opportunity to potentially reach even more people – and we don’t need to worry about rain!”

The website will also feature artists under the age of 18 with its Young Artist Marketplace, K-12 student galleries, multiple art projects within the community.

The year-long virtual event is set to kick-off with a streaming special produced by Trout Museum of Art and the WFRV-TV Digital Center at WeAreGreenBay.com.

For more information on Art at the Park Online, visit ArtattheParkOnline.com.

